International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ICTEF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. International Container Terminal Services has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Container Terminal Services in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

