International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Feb 12th, 2022

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ICTEF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. International Container Terminal Services has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Container Terminal Services in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

