Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $32.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

IPI opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

