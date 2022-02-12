Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intrepid Potash worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $187,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

