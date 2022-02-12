Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 243,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.