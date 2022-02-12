Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.92% of Camden Property Trust worth $288,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

