Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Xylem worth $297,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

