Invesco Ltd. Buys 529,159 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,199,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Centene worth $261,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Centene stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

