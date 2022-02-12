Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $288,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

