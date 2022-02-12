Invesco Ltd. Has $245.26 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Hershey worth $245,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

