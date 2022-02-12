Invesco Ltd. Has $264.80 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Ross Stores worth $264,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

