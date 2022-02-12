Invesco Ltd. Has $280.97 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $280,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

REXR opened at $69.85 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

