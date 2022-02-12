Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $266,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $103,097,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

