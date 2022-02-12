Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Garmin worth $255,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

GRMN stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

