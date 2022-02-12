Invesco Ltd. Sells 56,360 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Chubb worth $270,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

