Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

