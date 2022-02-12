Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
