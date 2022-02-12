IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 4.8%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 38,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,500,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark lifted their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.