IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Sells $228,450.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $147.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $138.85 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

