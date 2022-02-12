IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Down 2.1%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.19. 2,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQSU. Bank of Italy bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,701,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 646,557 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.