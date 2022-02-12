IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Shares Down 1.2%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12. 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.