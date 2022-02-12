IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after buying an additional 172,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.87.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.