Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

