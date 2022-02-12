iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.34

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

