iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $130.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.