iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 1,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.