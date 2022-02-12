iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $442,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,012,000 after buying an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,826,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

