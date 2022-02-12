Islet Management LP Buys New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.06% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 29.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,314,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,753,000 after buying an additional 970,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of LI opened at $28.14 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

