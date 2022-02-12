Islet Management LP Invests $1.59 Million in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZIO opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,473 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,147 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

