Islet Management LP Invests $4.61 Million in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.15% of SEMrush at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $17.38 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,030 over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

