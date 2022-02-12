Islet Management LP Invests $6.34 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

