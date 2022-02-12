Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $190.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $143.61 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

