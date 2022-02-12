Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.