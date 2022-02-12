Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 14,459 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

