Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hershey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,564,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 103,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

