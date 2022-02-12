Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

