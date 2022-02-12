Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of J stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.48. 1,268,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

