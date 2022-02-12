James P. Moniz Sells 27,150 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Get Intevac alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.