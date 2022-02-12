James Robert Will Sells 2,530 Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Stock

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.49), for a total value of £23,377.20 ($31,612.17).

Shares of LON SCIN opened at GBX 918 ($12.41) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 858.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 805.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 678 ($9.17) and a one year high of GBX 927 ($12.54).

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.