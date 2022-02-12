Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,476,000.

