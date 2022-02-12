Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $359,621.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $359,621.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

