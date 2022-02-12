Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($96.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.88 ($97.56).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.62 ($86.92) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($149.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.93.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

