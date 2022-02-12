Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.32 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.67) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.14) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.22) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.02) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.25).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.69 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 55.35. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

