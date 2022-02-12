Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.75 ($35.34).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €22.88 ($26.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

