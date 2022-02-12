Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.75 ($35.34).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €22.88 ($26.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

