Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

