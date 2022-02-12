Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regional Management Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,005 shares of company stock worth $4,866,763 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.