Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

