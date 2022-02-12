JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

