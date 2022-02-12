John G. Sznewajs Sells 12,447 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

