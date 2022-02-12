John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Up 5,900.0% in January

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MZTLF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. John Menzies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About John Menzies

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

