JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $114.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

