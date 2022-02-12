Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.56 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $674,614.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00104116 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

